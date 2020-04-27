South Korea Creates Task Force to Share Expertise in Pandemic Fight With Others - Reports

South Korea has set up a government task force to handle the growing number of requests from other countries to share its experience in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the Foreign Ministry

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho chaired the first interagency meeting on the matter, which also brought together officials from state-affiliated health institutions.

According to the news agency, after South Korea achieved a slowdown in the infections, many foreign countries have asked Seoul to share it experience and guidelines for treatment and self-isolation.

About 40 nations have also expressed wish to receive its testing kits.

Participants of Monday's meeting agreed to hold regular online conferences to share information with interested countries.

Earlier in the day, the country updated its COVID-19 case count by 10 to 10,738. The death toll has risen by one to 243.