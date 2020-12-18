UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Culls 6.1Mln Poultry In Bid To Contain Outbreaks Of Bird Flu - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

South Korea Culls 6.1Mln Poultry in Bid to Contain Outbreaks of Bird Flu - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) South Korea has culled 6.1 million poultry nationwide as part of measures to contain the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu, after 18 cases of the strain have been confirmed at farms across the country, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs.

According to the news agency, 4 million chickens and 1.

2 million quails have been culled, in line with the country's law stipulating that poultry within a radius of three kilometers (1.9 miles) from farms exposed to the strain must be exterminated.

In late October, the Asian country registered new cases of the H5N8 flu in wild birds for the first time since 2018. So far, 29 cases of the flu have been detected in wild birds.

Apart from South Korea, outbreaks of bird flu have also been recently confirmed in Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium.

Related Topics

Agriculture Germany United Kingdom Belgium Japan South Korea North Korea Netherlands October 2018 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 83 more deaths due to COVID-19 du ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan wins the toss, decides to bat first again ..

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review regi ..

11 hours ago

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.