MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) South Korea has taken steps to defrost trade ties with Russia by signing an agreement on multimodal transportation between Russian agriculture hub Selyatino and the South Korean port of Donghae, the Moscow Region's Agriculture Ministry announced on Monday.

"An agreement with the Mayor of the South Korean city of Donghae and Korean business representatives on the beginning of multimodal transportation between Moscow-area agriculture hub Selyatino and the South Korean port of Donghae through Vladivostok ports has been signed. South Korean cars in containers, as well as other industrial products will be delivered to the Russian market," Deputy Prime Minister of the Moscow Region Georgy Filimonov said.

Russia, in turn, will export its agricultural goods and products of added-value wood processing to Donghae, he noted.

According to Filimonov, this agreement "has defrosted" the three-year-pause in trade relations.

The chairman of the board and co-owner of the Selyatino agriculture hub, Andrey Gollandtsev, said that the sides also planned the creation of joint processing ventures in the free industry zone of Donghae.

Gollandtsev added that goods for farm animals feed manufacturing, flour, frozen pollock, beef, pork and chicken will be transported through the Selyation agriculture hub to South Korea.

In March, South Korea partly joined US and EU sanctions against Russia. The country has limited exports of 57 "non-strategic" goods including semiconductors, computers and other electronics.