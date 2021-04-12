UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Denies Reports On Alleged Invitation By US To Join Quad Security Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

South Korea Denies Reports on Alleged Invitation by US to Join Quad Security Dialogue

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The United States has not tried to recruit South Korea into the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which also includes Australia, Japan and India, the press service of the South Korean Presidency said on Monday.

On Sunday, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had urged Seoul to join Quad during a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea in early April. The South Korean government reportedly refrained from giving any response.

"This is not true," the press service said, as quoted by South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo, adding "The news piece is extremely inaccurate and does not reflect the content of the negotiations.

"

The presidential press service described it as "regrettable" that an article like that had appeared in media.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that it did not receive any official requests from Washington to join the group, as cited in the report.

In late March, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid a visit to South Korea. South Korean media interpreted the high-level visit as a sign of the formation of an anti-Chinese coalition, noting that Washington was seeking to expand Quad's role.

South Korea has so far not explicitly stated any official position on whether or not it intended to join Quad.

Related Topics

India Australia Washington Visit Seoul Austin Japan South Korea United States North Korea March April Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

10 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

18 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on two-day official v ..

26 minutes ago

Greek high schools reopen after five months of clo ..

8 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

53 minutes ago

Fatal Shooting of African American by Police in Mi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.