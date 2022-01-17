UrduPoint.com

South Korea Deplores Missile Launch By North Korea, Urges Revival Of Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 01:09 PM

South Korea Deplores Missile Launch by North Korea, Urges Revival of Dialogue

South Korea held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, expressing regret over North Korea's launch of two suspected short-range ballistic missiles while stressing the need to resume dialogue with Pyongyang as soon as possible, the president's office said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) South Korea held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, expressing regret over North Korea's launch of two suspected short-range ballistic missiles while stressing the need to resume dialogue with Pyongyang as soon as possible, the president's office said.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched two short-range ballistic missiles eastward from the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport area. That was the fourth missile launch this month, with earlier ones conducted on January 5. On the first two occasions, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles.

"(The permanent members of the council) discussed the background and impact of the unfortunate situation with North Korea launching missiles four consecutive times this year," the president's office said.

The meeting was chaired by Suh Hoon, director of the South Korean Presidential Office of National Security, attended by You Young-min, Chief Presidential Secretary, Park Jie-won, Director of the National Intelligence Service, Defense Minister Suh Wook and Unification Minister Lee In-young.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff In-Choul Won reported to the council on North Korea's launch of "unidentified short-range projectiles, presumably ballistic missiles." The council examined the security situation and discussed retaliatory measures. It was agreed to continue analyzing the information in collaboration with the United States.

The security council stressed that to stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula, it is crucial "to resume dialogue shortly" and agreed to "redouble efforts" in this regard.

Related Topics

Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea January From Airport

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

4 minutes ago
 China's GDP expands 8.1 pct in 2021

China's GDP expands 8.1 pct in 2021

52 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

54 seconds ago
 New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft departing for ..

New Zealand Air Force Orion aircraft departing for tsunami-hit Tonga

56 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan stresses upon efforts to embody prin ..

PM Imran Khan stresses upon efforts to embody principles of Riyasat-i-Madina

58 seconds ago
 Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Techn ..

Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Technology for users

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.