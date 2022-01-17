South Korea Deplores Missile Launch by North Korea, Urges Revival of Dialogue

South Korea held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, expressing regret over North Korea's launch of two suspected short-range ballistic missiles while stressing the need to resume dialogue with Pyongyang as soon as possible, the president's office said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) South Korea held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, expressing regret over North Korea's launch of two suspected short-range ballistic missiles while stressing the need to resume dialogue with Pyongyang as soon as possible, the president's office said.

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched two short-range ballistic missiles eastward from the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport area. That was the fourth missile launch this month, with earlier ones conducted on January 5. On the first two occasions, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles.

"(The permanent members of the council) discussed the background and impact of the unfortunate situation with North Korea launching missiles four consecutive times this year," the president's office said.

The meeting was chaired by Suh Hoon, director of the South Korean Presidential Office of National Security, attended by You Young-min, Chief Presidential Secretary, Park Jie-won, Director of the National Intelligence Service, Defense Minister Suh Wook and Unification Minister Lee In-young.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff In-Choul Won reported to the council on North Korea's launch of "unidentified short-range projectiles, presumably ballistic missiles." The council examined the security situation and discussed retaliatory measures. It was agreed to continue analyzing the information in collaboration with the United States.

The security council stressed that to stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula, it is crucial "to resume dialogue shortly" and agreed to "redouble efforts" in this regard.