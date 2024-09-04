South Korea deploys military doctors to address health emergency amid strike by medics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) South Korea’s Health Ministry has begun deploying military doctors and public physicians to hospital emergency rooms facing staff shortages due to a strike by junior doctors, local media reported Wednesday.

The government deployed 15 military doctors to assist in the emergency rooms of five hospitals, including Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul and Ajou University Hospital in Suwon, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news.

Additionally, plans are in place to send around 230 military doctors and public physicians to other understaffed hospitals nationwide.

In March, South Korea also ordered 158 military and public health doctors to step in during a strike by 90% of trainee doctors.

South Korea has faced a health crisis since February, as thousands of junior doctors and interns submitted resignations in protest of the government’s plan to create 2,000 additional spots at medical schools. They have been joined by the country’s medical school professors.

The protest has disrupted South Korea’s health system, where junior doctors play a critical role. Many surgeries have been postponed, and hospitals have extended working hours to manage the influx of patients.