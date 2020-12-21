UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Designates New Nuclear Envoy - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:10 PM

South Korea Designates New Nuclear Envoy - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) South Korea has designated Noh Kyu-duk, the presidential secretary for peace planning, as its special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry added that Noh replaced former special representative Lee Do-hoon who assumed the post in September 2017 and became the longest-serving special representative.

Before becoming the presidential secretary for peace planning, Noh Kyu-duk served as the foreign ministry's spokesperson and the presidential secretary for security strategy.

The ministry made this decision after US Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun, who closely cooperated with Lee, paid a visit to South Korea on December 8. South Korean media outlets stressed that that visit might be Biegun's last trip to Seoul as the US deputy state secretary under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Visit Trump Seoul South Korea North Korea September December 2017 Post Media

Recent Stories

Neelum Munir defeats COVID-19, Thanks fans for pra ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

44 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

45 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

49 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.