South Korea Designates New Nuclear Envoy - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) South Korea has designated Noh Kyu-duk, the presidential secretary for peace planning, as its special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry added that Noh replaced former special representative Lee Do-hoon who assumed the post in September 2017 and became the longest-serving special representative.

Before becoming the presidential secretary for peace planning, Noh Kyu-duk served as the foreign ministry's spokesperson and the presidential secretary for security strategy.

The ministry made this decision after US Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun, who closely cooperated with Lee, paid a visit to South Korea on December 8. South Korean media outlets stressed that that visit might be Biegun's last trip to Seoul as the US deputy state secretary under the administration of US President Donald Trump.