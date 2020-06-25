UrduPoint.com
South Korea Detects 28 New COVID-19 Infections, Less Than Half Of Previous Day's Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

South Korea Detects 28 New COVID-19 Infections, Less Than Half of Previous Day's Tally

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) South Korea registered 28 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a slight slowdown compared to previous weeks that saw sporadic clusters emerge in different parts of the country.

The overall tally of infections has now reached 12,563 of whom nearly 11,000 have recovered.

The death toll has now reached 282 with one additional death since the Korean Centers for Disease Control last updated its statistics.

Most of the infections reported could be traced to local sources, with 18 reported in the capital city of Seoul and four in Daejeon.

South Korea was one of the first countries outside China to report an infection cluster in late February. Health authorities were able to quickly get a handle on the situation and the infection's spread slowed to a trickle by late April. The daily growth rate has since somewhat picked up.

