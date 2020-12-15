South Korea Detects Three Outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Strain - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) South Korea has confirmed outbreaks of a highly pathogenic bird-flu strain at the country's three poultry farms, according to data from the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs.

The H5N8 strain of avian influenza has been detected at two chicken farms in the Gyeongsangbuk-do province and one poultry farm in the Jeollabuk-do province. All the birds there have been marked for extermination.

So far, that strain has been detected at 16 poultry farms in the country, starting with the initial outbreak at a duck farm in Jeollabuk-do in late November. Prior to that, there were recorded infections among wild birds.

Since November 28, South Korea exterminated approximately 2.7 million domesticated birds to contain the spread of the virus.