South Korea Eases Ban on Small-Scale Outdoor Rallies as COVID-19 Cases Decline - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) South Korea eased restrictions on outdoor rallies under 100 people, as new COVID-19 cases have decreased massively over the past few weeks, the media reported on Monday.

The average number of local infections fell to less than 60 on a daily basis over the past two weeks.

According to the Yonhap news agency, rallies in downtown areas will still be banned. Despite the lowered national guidelines, people will still have to wear masks, keep a social distance and follow other virus-containment rules.

Under the new guidelines, people will also be allowed to attend sports events in the stadiums and open places now. Churches and sports venues can only fill up 30 percent of their seats. Businesses with a high risk of infection transmissions like nightclubs, restaurants and karaoke bars are also expected to reopen, as long as the preventive measures are observed.

In order to contain the spread of the virus during the Chuseok holiday on September 30 - October 2 and the celebration of the proclamation of the Korean alphabet on October 9, the government discouraged travel and banned indoor gatherings with more than 50 people for a period of two weeks.

The total amount of coronavirus cases released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is 24,703, including 433 deaths. The majority of cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. The total number of full recoveries stands at 22,729, or more than 92 percent.