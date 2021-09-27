UrduPoint.com

South Korea Elected To Chair Board Of Governors At UN Nuclear Watchdog - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

South Korea Elected to Chair Board of Governors at UN Nuclear Watchdog - Ministry

South Korea has assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the first time since it joined the organization as a founding member in 1957, the country's foreign ministry announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) South Korea has assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the first time since it joined the organization as a founding member in 1957, the country's foreign ministry announced on Monday.

"Korea was elected as next Chair of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on September 27, 2021, by consensus at the Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria," the ministry said.

The country was chosen due to its "exemplary record in non-proliferation and active contributions to the IAEA in the field," the statement added.

The term of the one-year chairmanship is set to begin in September.

The South Korean ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Shin Chae-hyun, will serve as chair.

The chair is expected to preside over the IAEA board meetings, which take place five times per year, and the meetings of the board's standing committees on budget and cooperation, the ministry said. Additionally, the chair will hold consultations and coordinate with the IAEA secretariat, regional groups, and other interested parties on key issues of the agenda ahead of board meetings, the ministry noted.

The appointment became the first for South Korea since 1957, when the country joined the nuclear watchdog as one of its founding members.

Related Topics

Budget Nuclear Vienna Austria South Korea North Korea September

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

3 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

5 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

6 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.