South Korea Expresses Concerns Over Entry of Chinese Bombers Into Its ADIZ - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has expressed concerns to his Chinese counterpart Le Yucheng over the entry of China's Xian H-6 strategic bombers into the South Korean air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during the recent joint air patrol carried out with Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing its source in the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, the Russian aerospace forces and the Chinese air force conducted a joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region that lasted over 10 hours. Two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers and four China's Xian H-6 strategic bombers participated in the patrol, which the countries said were conducted in strict compliance with international law. At some points, the Russian and Chinese aircraft were escorted by Japan's F-15 fighters. Japan said that Russia and China did not inform Tokyo about the patrol in advance.

"During the videoconference, they discussed the matter in terms of how to manage and improve the situation," the ministry's official said as quoted by the media.

According to the news agency, the ministry later issued a press release stressing that the sides had agreed to further communicate on the mutually sensitive issues and reiterated their commitment to the promotion of high-level negotiations between South Korean and Chinese officials.

"The two vice ministers shared an understanding on the importance of summit- and high-level exchanges for the development of South Korea-China ties, and agreed to further promote high-level exchanges and cooperation in various ways, including face-to-face and non-face-to-face methods," the ministry said in its press release.

In July 2019, Russia and China carried out their first joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region with the aim of deepening bilateral relations and strengthening military cooperation between the countries, as well as facilitating global security. While the patrol must have been carried out in compliance with international law, Japan and South Korea have accused Russia and China of violating their airspace.