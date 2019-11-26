UrduPoint.com
South Korea Expresses Protest With North's Military Drills Near Disputed Sea Border

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

South Korea Expresses Protest With North's Military Drills Near Disputed Sea Border

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) South Korea expressed protest over North Korea's coaster artillery running drills near the disputed inter-Korean maritime border on Changrin Island, South Korea's Defense Ministry said.

On Monday, Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news outlet said the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, had ordered the coastal artillery to fire practice shots near the maritime border, possibly in violation of the September 19 agreement between the North and South to cease all military hostilities at the border.

"[South Korea's] Defense Ministry expresses categorical protest over North Korea's coastal artillery's exercises.

we have sent a written notice and have expressed our sentiments verbally through our contacts," Choi Hyun-soo said at a briefing.

In September 2018, the North and South signed the Comprehensive Military Agreement, which called, among other things, for reduction of tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Military drills held on the Korean Peninsula have been one of the obstacles in the denuclearization dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

