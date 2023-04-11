Close
South Korea Expresses Regret Over North Korea's Refusal To Answer Daily Calls

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

South Korea Expresses Regret Over North Korea's Refusal to Answer Daily Calls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se expressed "strong regret" over North Korea's refusal to answer regular calls via an inter-Korean joint liaison office and a military hotline on Tuesday.

"The Government expresses strong regret over North Korea's unilateral and irresponsible attitude, and strongly warns that it will eventually isolate and put itself in a predicament," the minister said in a statement.

Pyongyang has not answered the calls since April 7 without providing any explanations, the statement read.

The North Korean refusal to respond to the calls led to speculations that Pyongyang might have intentionally cut off the communication channels in order to sabotage the joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, or to hamper the release of North Korea's human rights violations report by Seoul, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

The statement of the South Korean ministry was the first in around 10 years and came amid a new round of tensions between the two countries linked to the North Korean arms tests, the report added.

South Korea and the US conducted joint military exercises Freedom Shield from March 13-23, which included a simulated conflict with North Korea. From March 20 to April 3, large-scale amphibious exercises Ssangyong took place for the first time in five years with the participation of the strike group of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Nimitz.

Daily contacts via inter-Korean communication channels have previously broken off several times. In June, Pyongyang stopped answering calls because of the technical issues caused by the rain season. In 2020, North Korea announced a complete break of all communication channels with South Korea, including military channels and a special line between the leaders of the two countries, as a protest against South Korean activists sending leaflets criticizing Pyongyang to North Korea, and blasted a communication center between the two countries. In 2021, Seoul and Pyongyang restored communication channels.

More Stories From World

