South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Coronavirus Concerns

South Korea on Monday extended until January 7 its ban on air travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been spreading fast

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) South Korea on Monday extended until January 7 its ban on air travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been spreading fast.

"We will review the situation [next week] to decide whether this measure should be extended again," Jeong Eun Kyeong, the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, told reporters.

South Korea banned direct flights from the UK on December 23, a day after the new variant was found in three passengers from London. Exceptions are made for those traveling on state, diplomatic and humanitarian missions.

Dozens of countries have suspended air travel to and from the UK after the apparently more transmissible strain was first detected in September. There is no indication that this variant is more dangerous.