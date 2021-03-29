South Korea Extends Coronavirus Restrictions for Military Until April 11 - Ministry

South Korea has decided to keep in place the COVID-19 restrictions regarding vacations and off-base travel for military staff for another two weeks, the Defense Ministry said on Monday

Last month, the ministry lifted a complete vacation ban for troops and eased social distancing rules from Level 2.5 to 2 under the state five-stage coronavirus alert scheme. Notably, the highest level of the scheme is 3.

"We've decided to extend the current scheme until April 11 in line with the government's guidance," a ministry spokesman quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

In accordance with the Level 2 rules, soldiers are allowed to go on vacation provided they observe such measures as an obligatory quarantine, COVID-19 tests, a ban on staying out overnight, and receiving visitors.

The South Korean government also decided to keep Level 2 social distancing rules in the Seoul metropolitan area and Level 1.5 in the rest of the country until April 11.

To date, the national health authorities reported 102,142 COVID-19 infections and 1.726 related fatalities.