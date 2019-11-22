UrduPoint.com
South Korea Extends Military Intelligence-Sharing Pact With Japan - Seoul

South Korea suspended its decision to end its General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan and extended the pact with the option that it can be terminated at any moment, Kim You-geun, deputy director of South Korea's national security office, confirmed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) South Korea suspended its decision to end its General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan and extended the pact with the option that it can be terminated at any moment, Kim You-geun, deputy director of South Korea's national security office, confirmed on Friday.

"This government has decided to suspend our notice of Aug. 23 on the Korea-Japan intelligence agreement on the condition the agreement can be terminated at any time," Kim You-geun said.

He also added that Japan expressed understanding over the decision.

Seoul announced it would not be extending the GSOMIA in August the deal was set to expire on Saturday.

This initial decision came after Japan revoked Seoul's status as a preferential trade partner for goods that can be diverted for military use. The United States had recommended that Seoul reconsider ending the deal, but the latter wanted Japan to first take back its decision.

In June, Japanese-South Korean ties suffered a major blow after the South Korean Supreme Court ruled that Japanese companies must pay compensation to former Korean workers who were subject to forced labor during World War II.

