UrduPoint.com

South Korea Extends Social Distancing Measures Until November - Reports

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:18 PM

South Korea Extends Social Distancing Measures Until November - Reports

South Korea intends to extend social distancing measures for a 14-day period as the number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country has been over 1,000 over the past week, the national news reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) South Korea intends to extend social distancing measures for a 14-day period as the number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country has been over 1,000 over the past week, the national news reported on Friday.

"We hope this will be our last adjustment in social distancing so that we can start a gradual return to normalcy in phases in November," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

Starting November, Seoul will begin the implementation of the so-called "living with COVID-19" scheme, under which the virus will be treated as an infectious respiratory disease.

South Korea has registered 1,684 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 256 fewer than on Thursday. Currently, about 62,5% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Seoul South Korea November

Recent Stories

Public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 Next Meeting of CIS Heads of State Scheduled for O ..

Next Meeting of CIS Heads of State Scheduled for October 14, 2022 in Nur-Sultan

2 minutes ago
 Deadly blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's K ..

Deadly blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

2 minutes ago
 Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) ceremonies held in Multan, ..

Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) ceremonies held in Multan, Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago
 DMC Korangi launches plantation campaign

DMC Korangi launches plantation campaign

2 minutes ago
 142 acres state land worth Rs 200 mln retrieved

142 acres state land worth Rs 200 mln retrieved

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.