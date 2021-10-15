South Korea Extends Social Distancing Measures Until November - Reports

South Korea intends to extend social distancing measures for a 14-day period as the number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country has been over 1,000 over the past week, the national news reported on Friday

"We hope this will be our last adjustment in social distancing so that we can start a gradual return to normalcy in phases in November," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

Starting November, Seoul will begin the implementation of the so-called "living with COVID-19" scheme, under which the virus will be treated as an infectious respiratory disease.

South Korea has registered 1,684 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 256 fewer than on Thursday. Currently, about 62,5% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.