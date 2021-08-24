UrduPoint.com

Tue 24th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

South Korea Extends Strict Anti-COVID-19 Measures for 2 Weeks - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) South Korea has extended the current social distancing measures for another two weeks in light of a spike in coronavirus cases, the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination said on Monday.

On July 1, South Korea started a new four-level system of social distancing instead of the previews five-level and was supposed to soften the anti-coronavirus measures on August 22.

However, due to an increase in cases, the cities of Seoul and Incheon, as well as the Gyeonggi province, not only did not ease the restrictions but implemented the highest level of restrictions, which bans gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT).

Most of the country's regions are currently at the third level that bans gatherings of over four people.

Earlier in August, the South Korean government permitted religious services with up to 99 people in attendance.

