South Korea Extends Suspension of Flights With UK Until January 28 - KDCA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) South Korea has extended the suspension of flights with the UK until January 28 to prevent the spread of the mutated strain of coronavirus, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.

"In order to completely prevent the mutated virus from getting into the country, we are extending the suspension of flights with the UK until January 28, and from January 25, there will be enhanced anti-virus control at the entrance for arrivals from Brazil," Lee Sang-won, director of the KDCA's epidemiological research analysis team, said.

Initially, the measure was introduced on December 23 and was extended several times, with the most recent extension deemed to last until January 21.