South Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected Of Cyber Theft To US - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) South Korea extradited a Russian citizen, suspected of being a member of an international hacker group, to the United States on October 20, the Yonhap news Agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Justice Ministry.
The Russian citizen is accused of stealing approximately $2 million from individuals and companies using the Trickbot hacking program.