UrduPoint.com

South Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected Of Cyber Theft To US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

South Korea Extradites Russian Citizen Suspected of Cyber Theft to US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) South Korea extradited a Russian citizen, suspected of being a member of an international hacker group, to the United States on October 20, the Yonhap news Agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Justice Ministry.

The Russian citizen is accused of stealing approximately $2 million from individuals and companies using the Trickbot hacking program.

Related Topics

Russia South Korea United States North Korea October From Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of r ..

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of roti

24 minutes ago
 Quality health services to be ensured in South Pun ..

Quality health services to be ensured in South Punjab: Secretary health

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

34 minutes ago
 Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 ..

Badminton plans Asian 'clusters' in revamped 2022 calendar

24 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

Bootlegger held with liquor in sargodha

27 minutes ago
 European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish R ..

European Commission Evaluating Hungarian, Polish Resilience Plans - Vice Preside ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.