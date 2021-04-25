South Korea Faces 212 Import Restrictions in First Quarter of 2021 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) South Korea saw 212 import restrictions from trade partners in the first quarter of the year, a report by the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said on Sunday.

According to the report, the country faced five new import restrictions in the first three months of the year.

The highest import restrictions were aimed at steel and metals at 103 and chemicals reaching 45 cases.

Countries that have imposed the most import restrictions on South Korea include the United States with 44 cases, India with 27, China and Turkey with 16 cases each.

Foreign import restrictions on South Korea have been on a climb over past years amid the protectionism policy. They went up from 166 cases in 2015 to over 200 in June 2017.

Restrictions are imposed on anti-dumping duties, countervailing tariffs and safeguard measures including investigations into suspected practices.