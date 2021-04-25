UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Faces 212 Import Restrictions In First Quarter Of 2021 - Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

South Korea Faces 212 Import Restrictions in First Quarter of 2021 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) South Korea saw 212 import restrictions from trade partners in the first quarter of the year, a report by the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said on Sunday.

According to the report, the country faced five new import restrictions in the first three months of the year.

The highest import restrictions were aimed at steel and metals at 103 and chemicals reaching 45 cases.

Countries that have imposed the most import restrictions on South Korea include the United States with 44 cases, India with 27, China and Turkey with 16 cases each.

Foreign import restrictions on South Korea have been on a climb over past years amid the protectionism policy. They went up from 166 cases in 2015 to over 200 in June 2017.

Restrictions are imposed on anti-dumping duties, countervailing tariffs and safeguard measures including investigations into suspected practices.

Related Topics

India Import Turkey China South Korea United States June Sunday 2017 2015 From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

12 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

12 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.