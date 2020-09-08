South Korea Faces Tough Balancing Act Amid US-Chinese Rivalry - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) South Korea wants to deepen ties with the United States and China, two powers whose rivalry leaves little room for the Asian nation to further its diplomacy, the Korean foreign minister said Tuesday.

"The growing U.S.-China competition and dwindling space for problem-solving dialogue between them makes this a very tough task," Kang Kyung-wha was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The diplomat reportedly said Seoul owed some leverage in the great power struggle to its geopolitical position and planned to "solidify the areas of shared interests" with the US, China and neighboring countries.

Kang spoke about global challenges in a video address to a gathering of Romanian diplomats. She said South Korea remained committed to multilateralism, which has been eroded further by the pandemic.

"But it has also made clear how interdependent and vulnerable we are and the urgency of multilateral action to overcome it and prepare for the next global health crisis," she added.

Speaking on North Korea, Kang said Seoul had "unshaken" belief that the peaceful approach was the only way to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and strike a formal peace treaty between the North and South despite a pause in talks.