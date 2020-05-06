UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Fines Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Porsche For Emissions Data Rigging - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:23 PM

South Korea Fines Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Porsche For Emissions Data Rigging - Reports

South Korea's Environment Ministry slapped Mercedes Benz, Porsche and Nissan with heavy fines on Wednesday, accusing the automakers of manipulating emissions data, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) South Korea's Environment Ministry slapped Mercedes Benz, Porsche and Nissan with heavy fines on Wednesday, accusing the automakers of manipulating emissions data, media reported.

According to the Yonhap state news agency, Mercedes Benz will be asked to pay 77.6 billion won ($63 million), Porsche 900 million won and Nissan one billion won for running software in cars that the ministry believes skews emissions tracking.

According to the agency, the ministry found issues with over 37,000 cars sold by Mercedes Benz, and some 2,000 Nissan and 934 Porsche cars sold between 2012 and 2018.

The software was not approved by the ministry and is believed to relay reduced numbers of nitrogen oxide exhaust, which is a toxic fine dust air pollutant.

The ministry believes that Mercedes Benz's emissions data was reduced by as much as 13 times, according to the agency.

"We plan to review and strictly manage illegal emission submissions to reduce fine dust from diesel cars," a statement from the ministry reads, as quoted by Yonhap.

Mercedes Benz said it will appeal the fine, claiming that its cars conformed to the Euro 6 emissions guidelines.

Related Topics

Fine Mercedes South Korea Euro 2018 Media From Nissan Porsche Billion Million

Recent Stories

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

44 seconds ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

45 seconds ago

European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease ..

47 seconds ago

DPO for improving 'Pukaar 15' service in Sargodha

48 seconds ago

Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China ..

50 seconds ago

OPPO's New Reno3 Pro TVC not only stirs up the Spi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.