South Korea Fired Two Missiles in Response to North Korean Test - Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The South Korean military, jointly with their US counterparts, fired two missiles in response to North Korean missile tests on Wednesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the Republic of Korea said.

In the morning of May 25, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, all launches were conducted from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

"Our army, in response to today's provocation by North Korea... conducted the Elephant Walk exercises, as well as launches by missile units of South Korea and the United States," the JCS said.