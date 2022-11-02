South Korea Fires 3 Missiles Into Waters North of Northern Limit Line

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) South Korea's Air Force fired three air-to-surface missiles into international waters north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) with North Korea in response to the DPRK's launches of missiles on Wednesday, one of which fell south of the NLL into the Sea of Japan in close proximity to South Korean territorial waters, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"This accurate firing by our military demonstrates the readiness of South Korea to respond decisively to any provocation, including launches of short-range ballistic missiles, as well as the ability and readiness to deliver a precision strike against the enemy," the statement said.

North Korea fired at least 10 missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea earlier Wednesday.