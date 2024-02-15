Open Menu

South Korea Football Officials Recommend Firing Coach Klinsmann

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) South Korea's top football officials recommended Thursday that coach Jurgen Klinsmann be fired, saying "leadership change is necessary" after their Asian Cup semi-final exit and in-fighting among star players.

"We've reached a consensus that Klinsmann cannot exercise his leadership as national team head coach for various reasons and that a change of leadership is necessary," Hwangbo Kwan of the Korea Football Association's national team committee said.

The committee is not a decision-making body but will make its recommendation to the KFA's executive board, which will make a final decision.

After a three-hour meeting, Hwangbo said the committee had decided Klinsmann's "tactical preparation fell short" during the team's disappointing Asian Cup campaign.

"There were opinions that Klinsmann failed to show his resolve to find new talent and that he failed to grasp internal conflict or mood among squad members in management," he said.

"There were also reviews that he is appearing to ignore the Korean public for his short stays in South Korea and that he had lost trust from them," he added.

Klinsmann has been under pressure after South Korea lost to Jordan 2-0 last week despite boasting a talented squad featuring the likes of Son Heung-min.

Klinsmann attended the meeting on a video conference from his home in the United States, Yonhap news agency reported.

Related Topics

Football South Korea United States From Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

13 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

13 hours ago
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

13 hours ago
 Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

13 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

13 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

15 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

15 hours ago

More Stories From World