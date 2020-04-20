UrduPoint.com
South Korea Greenlights Loosening Of Social Distancing Rules - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:20 AM

South Korea Greenlights Loosening of Social Distancing Rules - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) South Korea will maintain social distancing rules until May 5, but will gradually loosen restrictions on religious gatherings, bars, gyms and cram schools, national media reported, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

Chung made this announcement at the COVID-19 response meeting on Sunday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The authorities will allow the aforementioned gatherings and facilities to reopen only if they obey all the requirements to contain the coronavirus.

The decision came after the country reported only eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the lowest daily increase since mid-February. In total, the country has confirmed 10,661 cases, including 234 deaths, as of Sunday.

In February, South Korea declared the highest alert amid the pandemic, telling people to refrain from leaving home. At the same time, the country held parliamentary elections on Wednesday. People were told to stand one meter apart and wear face masks.

