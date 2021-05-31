UrduPoint.com
South Korea Has No Plans To Ban AstraZeneca, Janssen Vaccines For People Over 30- Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:38 PM

South Korea Has No Plans to Ban AstraZeneca, Janssen Vaccines for People Over 30- Official

South Korea has no plans to raise the age requirements for the use of AstraZeneca or Janssen coronavirus vaccines, despite the recently confirmed first case of a thrombotic complication in the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) South Korea has no plans to raise the age requirements for the use of AstraZeneca or Janssen coronavirus vaccines, despite the recently confirmed first case of a thrombotic complication in the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

South Korea reportedly confirmed the country's first case of a rare blood clotting side effect, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), after the AstraZeneca shot. The patient is a bit under 35 years old and is now in a stable condition.

KDCA commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong told a press briefing that the South Korean health authorities decided to continue using the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines based on the experts' recommendations as the benefits of vaccination outweigh the dangers of possible side-effects.

"The reported side effects may increase in number as the vaccination campaign rolls out in South Korea. In the case of the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, TTP is extremely rare. It has also been reported as a side effect. But it is extremely rare and treatable if detected early, and we took that into account.

Now people over 30 are vaccinated because we considered the benefits of vaccination to be greater than its dangers," she said.

According to the commissioner, thrombotic complications occur, on average, in 3.5 cases per 1 million people. In total, 3.27 million people have already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in South Korea. Only one case of TTP was reported, which does not exceed the estimates, she stressed.

The official also noted that the health authorities were monitoring the situation and doctors were screening for potential complications in those vaccinated to detect them at early stages.

South Korea authorized the use of AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines for people over 18. However, the drugs are not injected to those under 30, as health authorities established that the benefits of vaccination do not outweigh the danger of side effects. For other age groups, the benefits of vaccination are considered to outweigh the minimal risk of developing rare side effects such as the TTP.

