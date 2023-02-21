South Korea Holds Air Refueling Drills With F-35A Stealth Jets - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The South Korean air force has conducted an aerial refueling exercise involving F-35A stealth fighters after North Korea recently test-fired two missiles, South Korean media reported Tuesday, marking the first time such regular drills have been reported on.

The drills involved a KC-330 refueling tanker and several F-35A fighter jets, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military officials.

"Especially with its stealth function that enables (the F-35As) to avoid detection by the enemy's radar system, it can infiltrate stealthily into enemy areas and strike core targets," the air force statement was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

On Monday, North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan in its second weapons test in three days, sparking security concerns in Japan and South Korea. According to Tokyo, both missiles landed outside its exclusive economic zone.

Over the weekend, North Korea launched the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile.