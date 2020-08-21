UrduPoint.com
South Korea Hopes For Putin's Visit In 2020, Active Consultations Ongoing - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:10 PM

South Korea Hopes for Putin's Visit in 2020, Active Consultations Ongoing - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Seoul hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to South Korea by the end of the year, and the countries are engaged in consultations on organizing the visit, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Republic of Korea hopes that President Putin will pay a visit to our country this year, and our nations are engaged in close consultations, through diplomatic channels, on organizing the visit," Lee said.

The ambassador expressed the belief that the exact date of the visit would be chosen taking into consideration both the epidemiological situation and the working schedules of the two countries' presidents.

Russia and South Korea celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations establishment in 2020, Lee recalled.

"We expect that President Vladimir Putin's visit will give impetus to taking the South Korean - Russian relations to a higher level," Lee said.

According to the ambassador, Seoul hopes that when the sanitary situation improves, the two countries will resume the tradition of exchanging diplomats' visits.

