UrduPoint.com

South Korea, IAEA Discuss North Korean Nuclear Program - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 10:58 PM

South Korea, IAEA Discuss North Korean Nuclear Program - Reports

Representatives of South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday discussed North Korea's nuclear program and comprehensive cooperation of the two sides on the issue, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Representatives of South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday discussed North Korea's nuclear program and comprehensive cooperation of the two sides on the issue, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated by media.

IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo arrived in Seoul to hold a bilateral meeting with Kim Gunn, South Korean special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Foreign Ministry was cited as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

As part of the talks, Gunn expressed hope that the IAEA would play an active role in condemnation of Pyongyang if it were to conduct another nuclear test, while also praising efforts the agency put in monitoring the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Aparo, in turn, reportedly shared his concerns about North Korea's possible next nuclear test and stated that the IAEA was ready to further verify North Korean nuclear facilities.

The officials agreed to boost ties between the two sides and seek a complete denuclearization of North Korea, the media outlet reported, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula became more tense in December 2022, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system to conduct a quick nuclear retaliatory strike. He also said that the United States, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an "Asian version of NATO." In response, Seoul said that measures announced by Pyongyang were "absurd" and would only worsen the situation.

Related Topics

NATO Condemnation Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong December Media Asia

Recent Stories

Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

15 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of overseas Pak ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis: Federal Minister for ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Record Increase in Housing Supply in 2 ..

Russia Sees Record Increase in Housing Supply in 2022 - Statistics

11 minutes ago
 Forman Christian College University (FCCU) hosts s ..

Forman Christian College University (FCCU) hosts seminar on anti smog drive

11 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in j ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in journalists' legislation case

11 minutes ago
 Municipal commissioner authorized 46 workers to co ..

Municipal commissioner authorized 46 workers to continue work on contract basis

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.