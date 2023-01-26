South Korea, IAEA Discuss North Korean Nuclear Program - Reports

Representatives of South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday discussed North Korea's nuclear program and comprehensive cooperation of the two sides on the issue, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Representatives of South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday discussed North Korea's nuclear program and comprehensive cooperation of the two sides on the issue, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated by media.

IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo arrived in Seoul to hold a bilateral meeting with Kim Gunn, South Korean special envoy for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Foreign Ministry was cited as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

As part of the talks, Gunn expressed hope that the IAEA would play an active role in condemnation of Pyongyang if it were to conduct another nuclear test, while also praising efforts the agency put in monitoring the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Aparo, in turn, reportedly shared his concerns about North Korea's possible next nuclear test and stated that the IAEA was ready to further verify North Korean nuclear facilities.

The officials agreed to boost ties between the two sides and seek a complete denuclearization of North Korea, the media outlet reported, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula became more tense in December 2022, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system to conduct a quick nuclear retaliatory strike. He also said that the United States, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an "Asian version of NATO." In response, Seoul said that measures announced by Pyongyang were "absurd" and would only worsen the situation.