South Korea Intends To Test Domestically-Produced SLBM Underwater In 2021 - Reports

Wed 13th January 2021

South Korea Intends to Test Domestically-Produced SLBM Underwater in 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) South Korea is planning to conduct underwater tests of a domestically-made submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) later this year, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a military source.

According to the news agency, South Korea is currently working on an SLBM based on the ground-to-ground Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile with a flight range of around 500 kilometers (310.7 miles) produced by the country. The new missile is set to be launched with the use of 3,000-tonne-class or larger submarines.

"Related agencies wrapped up ejection tests of the missile on the ground last year. They are to move on to the next stage of conducting underwater test launches," the military source told the news agency, adding that the platform and time for the tests are yet to be decided.

The news agency added that the national defense ministry refused to confirm the information, and only said that the country's military had secured advanced high-power assets to support peace on the Korean Peninsula, and would further develop them.

South Korea currently operates nine 1,200-tonne-class submarines and nine 1,800-tonne ones. In addition, the country has already built two out of three mid-class diesel-powered submarines, 3,000-tonne-class Changbogo-III Batch-I, to boost Seoul's underwater defensive capabilities.

The country also considers developing 4,000-tonne-class next-generation submarines, supposedly equipped with a nuclear-powered engine, according to Yonhap.

