South Korea Investigators Attempt To Arrest President Yoon
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) South Korean investigators entered the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and began executing a warrant for his arrest Friday over his failed martial law bid, the first time the country has ever sought to arrest a sitting leader.
The suspended president, who issued a bungled declaration on December 3 that shook the vibrant East Asian democracy and briefly lurched it back to the dark days of military rule, now faces arrest, imprisonment or, at worst, the death penalty.
"The execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun," said the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), which is probing Yoon's short-lived declaration of martial law, with its officials and police seen entering the president's residence.
Yoon, who has already been suspended from duty by lawmakers, would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested.
CIO investigators including senior prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan were let through heavy security barricades to enter the residence to attempt to execute their warrant to detain Yoon, AFP reporters saw.
But they were "blocked by a military unit inside" after entering, the Yonhap news agency reported.
It had been unclear whether the Presidential Security Service, which still protects Yoon as the country's sitting head of state, would comply with investigators' warrants.
Members of his security team have previously blocked attempted police raids of the presidential residence, but it was not immediately clear which unit had blocked investigators on Friday.
Dozens of police buses and hundreds of uniformed police lined the street outside the compound in central Seoul, AFP reporters saw.
Some 2,700 police and 135 police buses have been deployed to the area to prevent clashes, Yonhap reported, after Yoon's supporters faced off with anti-Yoon demonstrators Thursday.
Yoon has been holed up inside the residence since a court approved the warrant to detain him earlier this week, vowing to "fight" authorities seeking to question him over his failed martial law bid.
South Korean media have reported that CIO officials want to arrest Yoon and take him to their office in Gwacheon near Seoul for questioning.
After that, he can be held for up to 48 hours on the existing warrant. Investigators need to apply for another arrest warrant to keep him in custody.
