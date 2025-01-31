Open Menu

South Korea, Ireland Watchdogs To Question DeepSeek On User Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Data watchdogs in South Korea and Ireland said Friday they would ask Chinese AI startup DeepSeek to clarify how it manages users' personal information, as governments from around the world turned a spotlight on the service.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot this month, claiming it matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pace-setters in the United States for a fraction of the investment.

The news sparked a rout in tech titans -- Nvidia dived 17 percent Monday -- and raised questions about the hundreds of billions of Dollars invested in AI in recent years.

But countries now including South Korea, Ireland, France, Australia and Italy have questions about DeepSeek's data practices.

"We intend to submit our request in writing as early as Friday to obtain information about how DeepSeek handles personal data," an official from South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission told AFP, without giving further details.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) told AFP it was "requesting information on the data processing conducted in relation to data subjects in Ireland" from DeepSeek.

The DPC is a lead European tech watchdog, as many major firms have their EU headquarters in Ireland due to Dublin's generous tax incentives.

