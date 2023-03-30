UrduPoint.com

South Korea Issues Report On Human Rights Violations In North Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

South Korea Issues Report on Human Rights Violations in North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) South Korea has released for the first time details of its report on human rights abuses in North Korea, highlighting widespread violations such as public executions and torture, media reported on Thursday.

The 450-page report by South Korea's Unification Ministry, which will be officially released on Friday, was written based on some 1,600 human rights violations shared by 508 North Korean defectors between 2017 and 2022, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. Seoul began compiling the report back in 2018 under the North Korean Human Rights Act passed in 2016.

"The publication of the report reflects the government's commitment to improving the North's human rights situation in a practical manner," the ministry said, as quoted by the agency.

According to the report, the right to life of the North Korean people is "seriously" threatened because of the authorities' "arbitrary" use of power to violate human rights.

North Korean authorities reportedly impose the death penalty, including on minors and pregnant women, for actions such as watching and distributing videos produced in South Korea, as well as actions related to religion and superstition, in an attempt to tighten state control over people's ideology.

In addition to the death penalty, the ministry noted other types of human rights violations, such as torture, sexual violence, and medical experiments without people's consent. According to the report, there are 11 political detention camps in the country with five currently operating.

Related Topics

Threatened Seoul South Korea North Korea Women 2017 2016 2018 Media Government

Recent Stories

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

5 minutes ago
 Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin ..

Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin recuses himself  from Punjab, ..

26 minutes ago
 PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police p ..

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attac ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.