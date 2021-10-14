UrduPoint.com

South Korea, Japan Arrange Phone Talks Between Leaders - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

South Korea, Japan Arrange Phone Talks Between Leaders - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Japan and South Korea are preparing for a phone conversation between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing a senior official in the presidency.

The parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the timeframe of the talks, according to the news.

"Telephone conversation will be possible either today or tomorrow if the two nations agree," the official was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Earlier this month, the South Korean leader congratulated Kishida on assuming the office of the prime minister of Japan.

Relations between the two countries remain tense amid several territorial disputes and other unresolved issues, including reparations for victims of forced labor during Japan's colonization of Korea in 1910-1945, as well as the disputed Dokdo Islands, known as Takeshima in Japan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan South Korea North Korea Agreement

Recent Stories

PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Depar ..

PITB signs Agreements with Punjab Irrigation Department to implement e-Library a ..

6 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

3 hours ago
 New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly en ..

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050 ..

10 hours ago
 TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.