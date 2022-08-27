South Korea, Japan, Brazil Express Interest in Working With Russian Film Industry - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The Russian film industry is now working with countries from non-antagonistic countries and regions, including India, South Korea, Brazil, middle East and North Africa, while Spain and Japan have also shown interest in cooperation, Inna Shalyto, the head of the Russian state movie agency Roskino, said on Friday.

Speaking at the Moscow International Film Festival, which has opened its doors for the 44th time earlier on Friday, Shalyto said that Roskino has concluded a number of contracts. The Middle East and North Africa have expressed interest in period costume dramas, while Brazil prioritized documentaries. She also mentioned companies operating in South Asia and Dubai and expressed the hope that the South Korean market will soon open up to Russian products as well.

"It is surprising, but Spain contacted (us) on its own.

Japan as well ” in (South) Korea we are sort of launching in the online format and we will be in the online format in Japan. Japan confirms it so far," Shalyto said.

She added that Roskino is exploring engagement with more countries from new regions with regard to business events, festivals and educational programs. Shalyto also hoped that this fall Russia will be present at Film Bazaar, the biggest film market in South Asia.

"Just the other day we received good news: the India film market is offering specifically to Russian companies to participate in the co-production market, kind of separately, within that event," Shalyto stated.

She noted that the agency was focused on other geographic locations until this year but now it is looking closely into other regions due to geopolitical shifts.