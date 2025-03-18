South Korea, Japan, China Top Diplomats To Meet In Tokyo
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The top diplomats for China, South Korea and Japan will meet in Tokyo this weekend for talks, the countries said Tuesday.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said the three "important neighbours have a great influence on, and responsibility for, the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community".
"To promote future-oriented cooperation, we would like to hold a frank exchange of views and discussions on the cooperation between the three countries, and the regional situation," he told reporters.
A trilateral working dinner will be held Friday between Iwaya and his South Korean and Chinese counterparts, Cho Tae-yul and Wang Yi, before the talks on Saturday.
Seoul's foreign ministry said the trilateral ministerial would be the 11th of its kind. The last such meeting was in November 2023 in the South Korean port city of Busan.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the three ministers were expected to discuss cooperation in areas "such as people-to-people exchanges, economic cooperation and measures to combat the falling birthrate."
They would also aim to agree on arranging a trilateral summit by the end of the year, NHK said.
The nations will also hold bilateral talks on Saturday, and Japan and China will have their first "high-level economic dialogue" in six years, Iwaya said.
He also named the issue of fishery products imports as an important topic to be discussed with China, which banned Japanese seafood imports in 2023 after Japan began releasing treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima plant into the ocean.
China said in September it would "gradually resume" importing seafood from Japan, but this has yet to begin.
