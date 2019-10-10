South Korea, Japan to Hold Negotiations Over WTO Dispute in Geneva on Friday - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The trade ministries of South Korea and Japan will hold talks in Geneva on October 11 as part of their dispute settlement through the World Trade Organization (WTO), South Korean media reported on Thursday.

The negotiations will take place a week after Seoul formally filed a complaint with the WTO over Tokyo's trade restrictions on deliveries of materials vital for production of high-tech products.

"We plan to point out problems and the unfairness of Japan's measure, and seek to reach a common ground," Chung Hae-kwan, director-general of multilateral and legal affairs at the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

In July, Japan introduced restrictions on exports of fluorinated polyamides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride, three key materials for producing memory chips and smartphones, to South Korea. The move is believed to be a response to a South Korean court ruling, making Japanese companies pay compensations to South Korean forced labor victims during the 1910-1945 Japanese rule of Korea.