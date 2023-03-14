UrduPoint.com

South Korea, Japan To Hold Summit On March 16 - Presidential Office

Published March 14, 2023

South Korea, Japan to Hold Summit on March 16 - Presidential Office

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will pay a two-day visit to Tokyo from March 16-17 to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday,

"The two leaders will discuss normalization measures for the overall South Korea-Japan relationship, including the implementation of the solution to the issue of the forced labor ruling," South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han was quoted by the media outlet as saying.

The visit of Yoon will become the first visit of a South Korean president to Japan for bilateral talks in 12 years.

In 2018, the Koreans, subjected to forced labor in Japan during the Second World War, won a court case against Japanese companies, which were obliged to compensate the victims of wartime forced labor. The court's decision lead to the deterioration of trade between the two countries and the imposition of sanctions by Japan.

The Yoon administration set a course for mending ties with Japan in order to improve the bilateral relations as well as to facilitate the trilateral security cooperation with the United States and address the military challenges from North Korea.

