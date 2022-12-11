UrduPoint.com

South Korea, Japan, US To Meet In Indonesia To Discuss North's Military Activity - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

South Korea, Japan, US to Meet in Indonesia to Discuss North's Military Activity - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) South Korean envoy for Korean Peninsula security Kim Gunn has left for Indonesia on Sunday to discuss North Korean military activity, including nuclear issues, with his counterparts from the United States and Japan, South Korean media reported.

Kim Gunn will hold meetings with US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim on Monday, and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro on Tuesday in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the report, the diplomats will also hold a trilateral meeting on Tuesday.

The parties are expected to discuss their joint efforts to respond to North Korea's military actions in the region, the report added.

North Korea has conducted dozens of test launches since the start of 2022. Pyongyang said North Korea's military-related activities came in response to "provocations" by South Korea and its allies - the US and Japan.

