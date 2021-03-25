South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff Says North Fired Projectile Toward Sea of Japan - Yonhap

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that at least one projectile had been fired by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan, the type of the projectile was not specified yet, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the Japanese military said a ballistic missile might have been fired by North Korea. The Japanese Defense Ministry said it had fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.