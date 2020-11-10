UrduPoint.com
South Korea Launches 3,000-Tonne-Class SLBM-Capable Submarine - State Media

South Korea on Tuesday launched a 3,000-tonne-class submarine with SLBM (submarine launched ballistic missile) capabilities built with mostly homegrown technology, state media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) South Korea on Tuesday launched a 3,000-tonne-class submarine with SLBM (submarine launched ballistic missile) capabilities built with mostly homegrown technology, state media reported.

The launch ceremony in the Okpo Shipyard of constructor Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering was attended by Defense Minister Suh Wook and a slew of top brass military commanders and defense officials, news agency Yonhap reported.

"I am sure that the Ahn Mu [submarine named after Korean freedom fighter] will surely contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the whole world," Suh said, according to Yonhap.

This makes it the second of three mid-class diesel-powered submarines built to boost Seoul's underwater defensive capabilities, the agency reported.

According to information provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration cited by Yonhap, the 273-foot-long and 30-foot-wide submarine is capable of carrying 50 crewmembers and can operate underwater for 20 days without surfacing. Up to 76 percent of the submarines' makeup was produced by South Korean companies.

Ahn Mu will go into operation under the navy command in 2024, according to the agency.

South Korea currently operates nine 1,200-tonne-class submarines and nine 1,800-tonne ones.

