South Korea Launches Mass Coronavirus Testing Of New Draftees - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:31 PM

South Korea Launches Mass Coronavirus Testing of New Draftees - Defense Ministry

South Korea's armed forces rolled out coronavirus testing of all the new conscripts on Monday to prevent the infection from spreading through the military, the Ministry of National Defense said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) South Korea's armed forces rolled out coronavirus testing of all the new conscripts on Monday to prevent the infection from spreading through the military, the Ministry of National Defense said.

"The move is aimed at preventing COVID-19 from penetrating the military, and to check for the possible infection of people in their 20s with no symptoms," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said at a briefing, as quoted by Yonhap.

According to the news agency, about 6,300 new draftees will be tested every week for the next two months.

Previously, several servicemen tested positive for the virus after their colleague contracted the infection following his visits to clubs and bars in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon, where an infection cluster was reported in early May. The military, however, has reported no new coronavirus cases for a third consecutive day, the agency added.

Earlier in the day, the country updated its COVID-19 tally by 15 new cases to 11,065. The death toll stands at 263.

