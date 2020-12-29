UrduPoint.com
South Korea Launches Review of Celltrion Antibody Coronavirus Treatment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The South Korean drug safety agency has started a review of CT-P59 anti-coronavirus monoclonal antibody treatment developed by the Incheon-based biopharmaceutical giant, Celltrion, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, if deemed successful, the review could lead to the drug's mass production.

Celltrion, which has completed phase 2 clinical trials of the CT-P59 antibody treatment, filed earlier in the day for the medication's conditional approval with the country's Ministry of food and Drug Safety.

According to the company, the drug reportedly reduces the recovery time of COVID-19 patients and has no recorded side effects.

The CT-P59 is said to kill the virus within 4-5 days, preventing the patient from developing severe symptoms, the news agency reported, citing Celltrion.

The Food and Drug Safety Ministry, on its part, is ready to approve the use of the antibody COVID-19 treatment on the condition that the company submits results of phase 3 clinical trials to assess the drug's safety and efficacy.

