South Korea Leaves Door Open For Russian Vaccine Sputnik V If New Virus Variants Spread

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:48 PM

South Korea Leaves Door Open for Russian Vaccine Sputnik V If New Virus Variants Spread

South Korea is not ruling out acquiring the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and considers it a backup candidate should it face the spread of new virus variants or supply disruptions, the Korea Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA) commissioner has said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) South Korea is not ruling out acquiring the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and considers it a backup candidate should it face the spread of new virus variants or supply disruptions, the Korea Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA) commissioner has said.

Earlier in February, a study showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was not effective in preventing mild to moderate COVID-19 of the South African variant. The revelations prompted South Africa to abandon the AstraZeneca vaccine for Johnson & Johnson's. According to Russia's Gamaleya research institute, the Sputnik V efficacy so far remains intact, as a possibility of virus mutations was taken into account at the stage of development.

"As for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, we view it as a possible backup option along with other vaccines .

.. Recently, issues with virus mutations and vaccines have emerged, and it is necessary to consider various vaccines on different platforms, so we leave this possibility open," Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing, when asked about whether the country has any plans to purchase the Russian vaccine.

The country, however, has� yet to announce any specific plans in this regard, she added.

Talks to purchase an additional 40 million vaccine doses from US pharma company Novavax, have, meanwhile, reached an "almost final stage," according to the KDCA chief.

South Korea is set to begin coronavirus immunization later in February. It has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, but postponed its use for people over 65 years old until its efficacy for this age group is verified.

