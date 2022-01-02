South Korea Limits COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates to 6 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) South Korea is limiting the validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to six months starting January 3 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, media reported on Sunday.

Under the new rules, the pass will be valid for six months since Primary vaccination or booster administration, Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources in the Heath Ministry.

According to the news agency, the public will have a grace period of a week to get used to the new rules, after which the government plans to impose fines on those who violate restrictions.

Unvaccinated people are required to present negative COVID-19 test results issued within 48 hours if they want to use public spaces.

In early December, South Korean authorities tightened rules concerning a vaccine pass, making it obligatory for visiting public facilities such as restaurants, cafes or theaters.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 3,833 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Sunday, 93 of which corresponds to Omicron variant, raising the total incidence rate to 639,083.