UrduPoint.com

South Korea Limits COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates To 6 Months - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 11:40 AM

South Korea Limits COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates to 6 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) South Korea is limiting the validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to six months starting January 3 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, media reported on Sunday.

Under the new rules, the pass will be valid for six months since Primary vaccination or booster administration, Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources in the Heath Ministry.

According to the news agency, the public will have a grace period of a week to get used to the new rules, after which the government plans to impose fines on those who violate restrictions.

Unvaccinated people are required to present negative COVID-19 test results issued within 48 hours if they want to use public spaces.

In early December, South Korean authorities tightened rules concerning a vaccine pass, making it obligatory for visiting public facilities such as restaurants, cafes or theaters.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 3,833 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Sunday, 93 of which corresponds to Omicron variant, raising the total incidence rate to 639,083.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea January December Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

11 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

11 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.