South Korea, Malaysia Sign Contract on Export of 18 FA-50 Light Attack Jets - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) South Korea signed a contract with Malaysia for the export of 18 FA-50 light attack jets, with South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup attending the signing ceremony, media reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony marked the signing of the final contract for Seoul's delivery of 18 jets to Kuala Lumpur, Yonhap news agency said, adding that the South Korean defense industry approved the deal earlier in the year.

"Lee assessed that the export of FA-50 fighters to Malaysia served as a crucial chance to elevate the two countries' defense and arms industry cooperation, and expressed our government's interest and will for support regarding bilateral defense industry cooperation," the South Korean defense ministry said, as quoted by Yonhap.

Lee visited Malasyia on Tuesday to take part in the 2023 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA). The defense minister also met with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, to hold talks on bilateral defense cooperation.

During the talks, Lee asked Hasan to support South Korea's defense firms in their effort to expand their participation in Malaysia's military projects, the news agency also reported.

LIMA-2023 is taking place from May 21-25 on the Malaysian archipelago of Langkawi. It has been held biennially since 1991 and is considered one of the largest shows of military equipment in the Asia-Pacific region. The event is co-organized by the Malaysian Defense Ministry.