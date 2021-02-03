UrduPoint.com
South Korea May Help North With Vaccine After Immunizing Own Population - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) South Korea finds it vital to cooperate with the North in the fight against the pandemic but has no plans to help it with a vaccine until it immunizes its own population, South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, he stressed that the joint fight against the pandemic is not just about helping North Korea, "it is a way to ensure our own security." South Korea is, meanwhile, expected to approve South Korean pharmaceutical maker Celltrion's candidate COVID-19 drug this week. Another 12 candidate drugs are undergoing trials.

"As for [a South Korean] coronavirus drug, I think that cooperation in this regard is also possible, after its efficacy is confirmed. But when it comes to a vaccine, we have not started vaccinating even our own citizens yet, and it is still difficult to say at what point we will have enough vaccines. Therefore, the vaccination of our citizens is a priority. [Assistance to North Korea] can only be rendered after herd immunity is formed, and if citizens approve it. So far, there is no specific plan," Lee answered a question from Sputnik.

The minister, however, stressed the importance of continuing humanitarian cooperation regardless of political and security issues.

He doubted that Pyongyang had fully "shut the door" to humanitarian projects.

"I believe that humanitarian cooperation is a process that will serve to restore inter-Korean ties and US relations with North Korea," the official added.

In December, Lee spoke in favor of sharing vaccines with the North, even if the South itself is "a little short of them." The minister explained that the absence of outbreaks in the neighboring country would have a positive effect on South Korea, and vaccine cooperation will promote dialogue in other areas,

Pyongyang, in turn, deems security issues to be a top priority of any dialogue. Chairman Kim Jong Un has even called South Korea's proposed cooperation in the fight against the virus, humanitarian area and individual tourism insignificant.

South Korea is set to begin the vaccine rollout in February. This year, the country hopes to receive a total of 106 million doses from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen and via the COVAX Facility. Talks are also underway for the purchase of another 40 million doses with US company Novavax.

